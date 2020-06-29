Port Stephens Launches Incredible By Nature Campaign To Attract Young Active Couples

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AT a time when the tourism industry is suffering, Port Stephens finally has something new to share on the tourism front.



Originally planned for launch earlier this year and postponed due to COVID-19 the new tourism campaign has finally been released.

Incredible By Nature is aimed at inspiring young and active couples to the region.

The footage of our beaches, Fingal Spit, Tomaree Headland and people enjoying their time in the pristine environment which we call home is nothing short of stunning.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer said now is an ideal time to launch a new destination travel campaign to help restart the local economy.

“Our local community, like many others across Australia, is still dealing with the economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This exciting new campaign will put Port Stephens top-of-mind for domestic travellers at a crucial time — when we need to restart the visitor economy that our community thrives on.

“With international borders still closed and the recent easing of travel restrictions across the country, now is the perfect time to encourage Aussies to explore their own backyard,” he said.

The campaign was funded through Destination NSW and features interviews with locals that can be viewed on social media platforms.

Destination Port Stephens successfully applied for matched dollar-for-dollar funding from Destination NSW under the Regional Tourism Fund (RTF) Marketing Program to be able to create and implement the new destination brand and marketing campaign.

Destination Port Stephens Chairman Andrew Macdonald said the Incredible By Nature campaign puts the natural wonders of Port Stephens front and centre.

“The seascapes and landscapes here are an idyllic backdrop for the many amazing experiences that feature in our campaign — from quad biking and sandboarding down the largest moving dunes in the Southern Hemisphere, to swimming with wild dolphins and hiking through bushland to the top of Mount Tomaree,” Mr Macdonald said.

In support of the joint campaign with Destination NSW, Council will be investing in outdoor, print and TV advertising to encourage more people to visit and spend in the region, ultimately driving economic growth and supporting local jobs.

The campaign tells local stories, one of these features Frank Futureat Fingal Lighthouse, another Greg Finn, a local Abalone Fisherman, speaking not only about the environment, and how we love our clean beaches, but how wonderful the sense of community is in the region.

Leah Anderson President of Tomaree Business Chamber said, “Tomaree Business Chamber is excited to work closely with Destination Port Stephens and Port Stephens Council in bringing our new destination brand “Incredible By Nature” to life in Port Stephens.”

She believes the new brand campaign is strong and truly reflects all of the incredible things Port Stephens has to offer for both our residents, and our visitors.

“With many businesses reliant on tourism, and a new focus on domestic travel, It is perfect timing to launch a fresh new brand and for us all to work together to leverage this to help support business and our economy, right across Port Stephens,” she said.

Eileen Gilliland of Tourism Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “Tourism NSW contributed $621 million to the local economy in 2019 with a campaign that aims to re-boot the visitor economy and support local businesses and jobs.

“This campaign is being extended by funding provided by Port Stephens Council’s Covid-19 Business and Tourism support fund to include outdoor advertising in Sydney and Newcastle, regional TV advertising and print advertising.

“The new campaign targets consumers in Sydney and Northern Regional NSW,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON