Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer first column for 2020

It hasn’t been the start to 2020 that we hoped for — with the bushfire emergency affecting large parts of our country and drought conditions continuing, it really has been heartbreaking.



While we have been lucky in Port Stephens, our community knows first-hand the devastating effect fires can bring on people, property and wildlife.

That’s why we stand together with our fellow communities through this devastating crisis to show our support.

One of the most useful ways to help services like charities, fire brigades and animal rescue is monetary donations. If you haven’t already and you’re in a position to donate, I would encourage you to give what you can to help the first responders and victims of these terrible fires.

You can find a list of charitable organisations providing much-needed assistance at portstephens.nsw.gov.au

While these dry conditions continue, it’s also important to make sure we all do our bit to save water for our future supply.

There are many simple things you can do around your home, like taking a 4 minute shower or waiting until you have a full load to do the washing.

Council has also been working with Hunter Water on a Drought Response Plan which outlines how we’ll reduce our water usage.

I’m pleased to say we’re already implementing many of these changes but we’ve had to make some tough decisions which will mean some areas will no longer be watered.

We’re also investigating the use of recycled or untreated water, extending our use of bore water and upgrading our facilities to save water.

Remember, it’s up to all of us to love water and save a little more.

By Port Stephens Mayor, Ryan Palmer