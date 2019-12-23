Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships where students have opportunity to receive a $2000 scholarship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens students starting TAFE or University in 2020 have the opportunity to receive a $2000 scholarship to help cover the cost of their studies.



Now in its eleventh year, the Port Stephens Mayoral Academic Scholarships help local students on their way to further education.

This year, 14 local businesses have collectively contributed $36,000 to the scholarship pool — a record equalling amount that will provide 18 scholarships.

This years’ generous sponsors include Ampcontrol, Destination Port Stephens, Hunter Land, Hunter Readymixed Concrete, McDonald Jones Homes, Newcastle Airport, Port Stephens FM, Raymond Terrace Bowling Club,

Salamander Bay Recycling, Soldiers Point Bowling Club, SUEZ Resource Recovery Centre, Tomago Aluminium, Weathertex and Wests Group Australia.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says the program is designed to support the ambitions of people in Port Stephens who are embarking on their academic journey.

“For 10 years, Port Stephens Council has been working with local businesses to help local students pursue their passion through further education.

“In that time, we’ve helped over 110 students achieve their academic goals with scholarships totalling over $220,000 — an amazing effort that wouldn’t be possible without the support of local business sponsors.

“I want to encourage any Port Stephens resident thinking of starting University of TAFE next year to apply for a scholarship and give yourself a head start in your academic career,” he said.

Mayor Palmer says he is immensely proud to have such an array of businesses supporting this important initiative.

“This year, we have 18 scholarships totalling $36,000! Port Stephens’ businesses know the value of supporting our future leaders,” Mayor Palmer said.

“The Mayoral Academic Scholarship supports our future workforce and helps local people achieve their goals. I want to thank all of our fantastic business sponsors who recognise the value of investing in this program,” he said.