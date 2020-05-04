Port Stephens see an Increase in Pet Adoptions During COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As people are home more and looking for distractions they are turning towards pets to provide this.

Medowie resident, Tracey Higgins, went looking on the RSPCA website for a new feline friend and ended up adopting a bonded pair of young female cats.

Tracey told News Of The Area, “We adopted now because we had just lost our cat that was 10 years old, and with us working from home, we are here to spend time with them and help them settle into the family.”

The RSPCA have altered their procedures during this period and are attempting to do most of their adopting process online or via phone.

Tracey added, “We were given a week to make sure we were happy seeing as we couldn’t meet them first, we are very happy and they are settling in beautifully.”

The Kilday-Sharp family in Medowie have also taken advantage of being at home more to welcome a new greyhound into their family.

Heather Sharp told News Of The Area, “We rescued Moonee during the COVID-19 lockdown, but it wasn’t a rash decision.”

“Adopting during the lockdown means that Moonee has got to know us as we can spend a lot of time together.”

“It also means that if there were any problems between Gemma our existing greyhound and him, we could sort it out.”

Michael Kilday added “It is fun patting them and playing them like wrestling and running.”

When asked what advice she would give others thinking of adopting a dog or cat during this time, Lily Kilday replied, “Give it a try.”

By Julie MCKIMM