Port Stephens Visitor Economy Start House designed to support start-up business

BRIGHT ideas to step-up Port Stephens’ visitor experience are being sought as part of a new incubator program for entrepreneurs or businesses looking to expand.



The Port Stephens Visitor Economy Start House is designed to support start-ups who have a great idea to grow the products and services available to visitors.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says this collaboration between Port Stephens Council and The Business Centre will turn smart business ideas into a reality.

“Whether you’ve got an idea for a start-up or an existing business with plans to expand or diversify, this program is for you.

“It could be a tour or activity, an event, marketing, technology, hospitality or something completely different! So long as your idea supports tourism or operators in Port Stephens, I encourage you to apply.

“We’re bringing together the best industry leaders, business mentors and training to help move an idea into reality — a viable and strong business,” he said.

The Port Stephens Visitor Economy Start House is a 4 stage program running from May to September. It will help participants refine their idea, test its viability, create connections with industry experts and mentors, and get clear on the next steps and available support.

The program is worth $4000 but will only cost participants $99.

“We are hoping to see lots of great ideas and new businesses emerge from this program — especially from the lesser known tourism areas of Port Stephens.

“We know there are some great untapped experiences out there just waiting to be found,” Mayor Palmer said.

Learn more about what the program can offer at our Discovery Events:

• Nelson Bay — 5 to 7:30pm Tuesday 10 March 2020

• Medowie — 5 to 7:30pm Wednesday 18 March 2020