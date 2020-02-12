Port Stephens Women In Business Network Creates Opportunities to Connect

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOMEN often start their own businesses and work in micro businesses which can be isolating and challenging despite offering a different level of work life balance.



Port Stephens Women in Business (PSWIB) is a networking group for women in businesses of all sizes which transcends business size and reduces isolation.

The not for profit organisation was founded over 10 years ago by now Tomaree Business Chamber President Leah Anderson.

Leah Anderson told News Of The Area, “I am very proud to see this group still running and it was great to chair the AGM and to see the new board in place; I am looking forward to seeing what’s on the horizon for the group which provides women in business with a wonderful opportunity to network.”

PSWIB helps members establish, build and develop their business networks, share knowledge and skills creating opportunities for members to connect, inspire and support each other.

There are currently 54 members made up of sole traders, small to medium businesses, corporate, gov, and Not FOr Profits.

The Group is active on social media sharing mentoring and other opportunities, and has a growing members directory on the website.

President Fiona Brown said, “I would like to thank all of the members of PSWIB for their support, enthusiasm and trust in us to hold this space for them to be emerging, developing, successful business women.”

Women interested in connecting with PSWIB can visit www.pswib.com.au for more information.

By Marian SAMPSON