Port Stephens Women In Business Networking Returns

THIS week saw the return of networking for the dynamic Port Stephens Women in Business. The event was held at Murray’s Brewery for a two hour period.



Of course the format was very different with everyone adhering to social distancing.

President of Port Stephens Women in Business Fiona Brown of YOUtopia Wellbeing

doubled as the guest speaker covering the 3Cs of Communication.

The networking event was attended by 25 local business women.

Kerri Rodley of Port Stephens Women in Business told News Of The Area, “It was the group’s first event since COVID so we may be sure all social distancing rules were followed for networking.”

The purpose of the group is to allow women in business to connect with each other.

Many women who start their own business operate at a micro or small business level allowing them flexibility to work around family commitments.

However, this can also be isolating, making networking and keeping up to date with what is happening in the business landscape locally important.

Knowing you are not alone or the only business dealing with issues is reassuring.

So too is creating exposure, finding suppliers and potential buyers for products and services.

“Everyone got an opportunity to introduce themselves and their businesses to the group.” She said.

By Marian SAMPSON