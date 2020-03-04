Port’s Bodybuilder Joy Flint Share Goal Setting with Port Stephens Women in Business Network

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ladies from Port Stephens Women in Business got down to the serious side of life – their bodies at their February meeting at PT Fitness.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

The event was hosted by trainer and bodybuilder Joy Flint, who spoke about nutrition and fitness goals.

Kerri Rodley of Port Stephens Women in Business told News Of The Area, “For me the takeaways were that getting into shape is 97% diet and 3% exercise.”

Joy explained how to get into the shape you want to be with an hour a day of physical activity be it cleaning, gardening or walking the dog.

On top of this women need to perform four 45 minute sessions exercise like running, or weight training to be physically fit.

“Joy spoke about how important it is for women to do weight training of some sort as this impacts all facets of women’s health, as well as the importance of eating a good balance of protein, carbs and fats at every meal” said Kerri.

Joy Flint told News Of The Area, “It doesn’t matter what your goal is whether it is bodybuilding or something else, it is about committing to the goal, setting it and going for it.”

Joy works with people of all levels of fitness to achieve their goals.

The network also took the opportunity to get involved in the Plastic Free Port Stephens movement and promoted the campaign #Icommitttodoingmybit with the network planning to have single use plastic free meetings.

By Marian SAMPSON