Skip to content
Top Menu
News (of the area)
Mid Coast LGA (overall news)
Port Stephens LGA
Bulahdelah, Wootton, Nerong
Forster, Tuncurry
Karuah, North Arm Cove
Medowie, Ferodale, Campvale
Nabiac, Coolongolook
Nelson Bay (Tomaree Peninsula areas)
Pacific Palms-Blueys Beach-Smiths Lake
Pindimar-Bundabah
Raymond Terrace, Heatherbrae, Tomago
Stroud, Booral, Lime Burners Ck
Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest
Tilligerry Peninsular
Williamtown, Salt Ash
Local Sport
Photo Gallery
Send us News and Photos
TV Guide
Video Gallery
Latest News
Controversial Woolgoolga development readvertised for public comment
Don a Red Nose Face Mask for Red Nose Day
Sapphire Beach couple Andrew & Kiesha Cutugno forged ahead with their wedding and a little hand sanitiser
Southern Cross University STAR program for Class of 2020 turns down the heat
Gumbaynggirr Land and Sea Rangers first cultural burn of the season
Ronald McDonald House Helping Families in Need
Tea Gardens medical centre enforces new ‘no mask, no consult’ policy
$13,000 Grant for Hawks Nest Golf Club practise range upgrades
Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Meals on Wheels needs more helping hands
Salt water is the best medicine – a swim a day keeps you healthy and happy
Can you help little learners grow?
Bishop Druitt College Northern Beaches campus now taking enrolments for Kindy to Year Two for 2021
$1million Future Fellowship to SCU’s Professor Ed Burton’s research cleaning up antimony contamination
Coffs Harbour students share their desires for the youth space at new library
Local teacher and writer Penny Dennis publishes her first novel
{"ticker_effect":"slide-h","autoplay":"true","speed":3000,"font_style":"bold"}
News Of The Area
Modern media delivering relevant community news
Home
Coffs Coast
Port Stephens
Myall Coast
Printed Edition
Coffs Coast
Port Stephens
Myall Coast
Prior 2019
Bay
Medowie
Myall Coast
Raymond Terrace
Property
Coffs Coast
Myall Coast
Port Stephens
Sport
Coffs Coast
Myall Coast
Port Stephens
Advertising
Coverage and Distribution
Place a Classified
Get Quote for Display Ad
Terms & conditions of use
Contact
Contact Information
Send us News and Photos
Submit an Event (FREE)
Subscriptions
Editorial Policy
Privacy Policy
×
Search for:
Printed Version
Notification Printed Edition
by
News Of The Area - Modern Media
-
August 12, 2020
Post navigation
Previous article
Myall Coast News Of The Area – 13 August 2020
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Top
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
×