Probus Club of Fingal Bay Offer Seniors Social Gatherings

SOCIETY and socialisation is important for all members of the community.



There are affordable options for seniors with several organisations based throughout Port Stephens which offer social opportunities.

The Probus Club of Fingal Bay is one of these organisations where members come together to enjoy different social opportunities.

Probus is a great leveller with everyone valued for their contribution.

Holiday time meant gatherings with family seemed to take priority over those with friends.

But the Probus Club of Fingal Bay is already back to its regular events.

Members recently enjoyed a wine appreciation held at members Roy and Geraldine Jeffery’s home. Ross Jennings, appointed wine manager. was unable to attend, but Roy presided with his usual skill. Julia Redlich told News Of The Area,

“Several different wines were sampled, judged and marks given –most very favourable!

“Nibbles were provided and, before going home, there were welcome cuppas and cake to be enjoyed,” she said.

The Fingal Bay Probus Club meets on the second Monday of every month, at 9.30am at the Fingal Bay Sports and Recreation Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay.

Probus offers a selection of activities such as morning teas, walking for pleasure, dining out, book lovers’ meetings and barbecues, all ideal to enjoy the company of fellow members.

The Club invites a variety of guest speakers and new members, guests and visitors are always welcome.

For more information phone 4964 9147.

By Marian SAMPSON