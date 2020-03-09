Probus Club of Port Stephens Has An Active Calendar For Members

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Members of the Probus Club of Port Stephens have been having a busy time with social bowls where 18 would be champions were up for the challenge and the recent humidity vying their skills to get those bowls to kiss the jack!



The club has also been enjoying a BBQ day which is very much a favourite activity which always sees good attendance.

They met at Bagnalls Beach Reserve which is a perfect spot to park the BBQ trailer and set up the tables and chairs ready for some fun and friendship.

Ann Gibson of the Probus Club of Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “The grass was very long after the rain and plenty of sticks that had to be removed beforehand.

“President David Wilson even whipper snipped the area for members’ comfort; what a man!” she said.

A team of master chefs soon had the steaks, sausages and onions sizzling with a circle of mates supervising and solving the problems of the world.

The ladies were happy to sit back and enjoy a wine and a chat.

Coming up on the calendar is the Changeover lunch and more exciting activities filled with plenty of friendship and fun.

Ann encourages people to check out this very active and friendly Probus Social Club for retired and semi- retired couples and singles.

She believes that there is something for everyone and lots of potential new friends.

The Clubs meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at 9.30am at Nelson Bay Bowling Club.

You can find out more at www.probusclubofportstephens.org

By Marian SAMPSON