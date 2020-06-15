Probus Club Of Port Stephens Walking Group Back

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Port Stephens Probus Club members brushed off the lockdown cobwebs and turned out in force to continue their enthusiasm for fresh air, and the natural and abundant beauty that surrounds us in Fingal Bay, to walk through a patch of paradise.



It has been many long weeks since these active retirees have been out and about together in force.

To adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions the group set off in two through territory long forgotten but now gladly remembered.

David Heath of the Probus Club told News Of The Area, “The conversation covered the breakout of every virus in the last hundred years, and how lucky we are to have the administration and great healthcare facilities in place right now,” he said.

After the stimulation of walking and energetic conversation, coffee was most welcome from the overworked takeaway window at the Longboat Cafe’s coffee outlet.

The Club’s walking group is just one of many groups with various interests including caravanning, bowls and fishing.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease the Probus Club members will once again be able to meet and enjoy their social activities.

Having renewed the walking friendships this very sociable crowd retired home to rest and gather energy for hopefully the opening of more Probus activities.

By Marian SAMPSON