Progress Association report by Gordon Grainger

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Progress Association (PA) held its last meeting of 2019 last Monday and managed to combine a Committee meeting, a presentation by Rudy Jacobs on the forthcoming Art Expo and the Annual General Meeting finishing with festive nibbles and drinks.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

The meeting was addressed by Rudy Jacobs, representing the Myall Community Arts and Crafts Centre, who are preparing a major art expo to be held in January. Our community is gifted with a large pool of very talented artists living in the area and Rudy’s group will be showcasing their work at Galleries in the Gardens, Community Arts and Craft Centre in Tea Gardens and Louise Richards in Hawks Nest between 10—12 incl. January 2020.

Rudy has arranged for at least 19 businesses located in Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens, to provide discounts and giveaways to visitors to the Galleries. The PA was pleased to assist by funding a display banner to be erected on Myall Way.

Brief reports were received from the various community groups and we can advise that the Chamber of Commerce will host a meeting to appoint a working committee for our local radio station MYC FM 87.80. This is an exciting project of great benefit to both community and business houses in our area.

The hugely successful U3A will be holding their AGM in the coming week and will no doubt continue their success as the enrolment day is 13 January. 2020 will see the introduction of several new classes including Opera and Italian.

The Winda Woppa Assn and Jimmys Beach Preservation Society have both had AGM’S and both have appointed new committees. There is a possibility they may merge into one group in the future.

President, Mr. Len Roberts addressed the meeting by thanking all for their support during what was a difficult year for him. Vindication was achieved in October and all alleged charges were dropped by the Courts. He summarised a successful year for the Association, where we hosted a series of “meet the candidate” sessions for aspiring politicians in the State and Federal elections. Follow up sessions will be arranged during 2020.

The PA is working with Council to have all local DA’s published in the News Of The Area newspaper (NOTA) and where possible arrange for the Developer to present their plans to future community meetings. A display of information on the Parry’s Cove development is available in the Tea Gardens Council office.

Mr. Alex Bull recently presented traffic modelling relating to possible emergencies and the need for residents to evacuate rapidly and safely. Following this presentation, Progress will arrange to have RFS, Police and SES address a meeting to advise on personal plans, refuges and how to deal with emergencies such as fire, floods and storms.

It is also planned to have Council Directors, together with the Finance manager meet with the community at a future meeting.

As this was an AGM, all committee positions were declared vacant and the current committee was subsequently re-elected. Len Roberts will remain President and Lorraine Lock stays as Secretary and Treasurer.

The next meeting will be held on Monday 10 February at 7pm Uniting Church Tea Gardens and all of you are invited to attend. Your chance to join the Association and have your say on the well-being of our community.

The committee would like to wish all members and potential members a very Merry Xmas and a successful New Year.