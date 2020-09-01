Quirky Quilters provide quilts and rugs to Tanilba Shores Retirement Village

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The ‘Quirky Quilters’ are a group of ladies who meet at the old Lemon Tree Passage School site each Friday between 9.30 am and 12 noon.



They have just completed a group project which has resulted in the residents of Tanilba Shores Retirement Village being presented with some 39 single bed quilts and nine knee rugs.

Group member Lynley Keers explains how the project came together.

“We were given the quilt tops and material by a lady who had been a long time quilter,” she said.

“We then supplied the wadding and backing and put it all together.

“Recently our group presented the finished quilts to Tanilba Shores. The handover had to be outside, as the village is under strict rules due to the COVID 19 threat,” she said.

Accepting the quilts on behalf of the residents, Admin Officer Michelle Nash was overjoyed.

“What a wonderful gift,” she said.

“It will brighten the lives of our residents and form a bond with this caring group of local ladies.”

Ladies interested in quilting can just turn up at the Old School Site at the times designated to find out more details of the group and its activities.

By Geoff WALKER