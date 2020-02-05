Raymond Terrace Juniors Outstanding in Sydney Green Shield

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RAYMOND Terrace Cricket Juniors, Lachlan Page and Max Farmer, have both just completed their 2019/20 Green Shield campaigns with their respective Sydney Premier Clubs.



The Green Shield is widely regarded as the best U16’s club competition in the Country and selection into these teams is an achievement in itself.

Max’s St George team were defeated by Easts in the Grand Final, whilst Lachie’s Sydney team narrowly missed the finals.

Max scored 111 runs @ 22.2 batting mostly in the death overs for St George and took 9 catches and 8 stumpings from behind the stumps.

Lachie scored 81 runs @ 13.5, took 6 wickets @ 38.8 in the all rounders spot for Sydney and also took 1 catch.

Club representative, David Farmer, told News Of The Area, “Both boys had great contributions to their respective teams and have been recognised and rewarded for their efforts.”

Max was selected in the Greenshield Merit Team for 2019/20 for having the most wicket-keeping dismissals in the entire competition.

Lachie has just learnt of his call up into the Northern NSW Country Sixers team for the U16’s State Challenge.

Max is now playing full time in Sydney for the St George club in the Senior ranks, and is currently playing 3rd grade in Sydney Premier Cricket with a couple of appearances in 2nd grade.

He was also a member of the St George Poidevin-Gray Shield (Under 21’s) team.

Lachlan is a member of the Raymond Terrace 1st grade team where he takes the new ball and bats in the middle order and is the skipper of the Raymond Terrace U16’s team.

He was also selected as captain earlier this year for the Central North Bradman Cup team but unfortunately didn’t get to play due to the bushfires.

By Julie MCKIMM