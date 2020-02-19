Raymond Terrace Writers Launch Third Book

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RAYMOND Terrace Writers Group are about to launch their third book.



On Saturday 22 February at 10:30 the Group will launch their third book entitled It Gets Better All The Time at the Raymond Terrace Library.

The book is a collection of tales and poems written by members of the group.

The front cover is a reproduction of a sketch by Jasmine Dent, the talented daughter of one of the writers.

There are also some writings by Kirra-Lea Van der Mast, the granddaughter of another of the writers, included in the collection.

Ted Arneson told News Of The Area, “At the launch some of the writers will be reading a few of their inputs.

This third book, along with the first two, were produced with the financial assistance of a Cultural Grant from the Port Stephens Council,” he said.

Copies of this book and the previous one entitled Another Shot will be available for sale at the event for $15 each.

For anyone interested in writing of any kind, the group meets fortnightly on Sunday afternoons at 4:00 pm in the Boardroom of the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.

You may contact Ted Arneson on 4988 6988, or Jan Dobbie on 4982 8975 for further information.

By Marian SAMPSON