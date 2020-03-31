Recreational Fishing – One of Australia’s Fastest Growing Sports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PORT Stephens residents are well placed to enjoy fishing as a sport.



We have the river, the Port and the sea.

While the boat ramps are closed shore based fishing is still very much an acceptable activity.

Importantly recreational fishing is a sport we can all participate in, and enjoy, while practicing social distancing.

The mud crabs are there right now ready to be had if you know where to put your traps in the rivers and locals are waiting anxiously to see the blue swimmers run.

Offshore the snapper are biting with good reds being caught and black snapper is about to make an appearance too.

The pearl perch are also biting around the offshore reefs; this is a beautiful eating fish.

There are plenty of mahi mahi or dolphin fish if you are looking for some excitement and you may even hook a marlin offshore.

The first striped marlin of the season has been landed, and there will be more to come for those that can get out there.

The offshore fishing boats are starting to see traguline also.

For those willing to brave an early morning or a late night there are mulloway in the estuary.

Off the beaches around Soldiers Point and to the west there are also sand whiting.

The bream are also on the bite around the Port.

Age is no barrier to landing a good catch and the sport is for everyone.

One fisherman told News Of The Area, “There are plenty of places to drop a line where you can grab a feed of fish for the family.”

However, you do need a fishing licence to fish in NSW.

When fishing in NSW waters, both in freshwater and saltwater, you must carry your recreational fishing licence with you.

This includes when spearfishing, hand lining, hand gathering, trapping, bait collecting and prawn netting, or when in possession of fishing gear in, on or near these waters.

You can apply for your fishing licence or check to see if you are exempt at www.service.nsw.gov.au.

You also need to check the sanctuary zones, bag limits and safety requirements before you set off on any fishing adventure.

Check in with your favourite bait and tackle shop before heading out, make sure you have the right gear and bait, before you try your luck, and remember it is called fishing not catching.

By Marian SAMPSON