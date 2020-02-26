Road Projects around the Port Stephens Region – Safer Roads Program

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTORISTS will soon benefit from safety measures rolling out across the Hunter region with more than $11,819,239 to be invested into 11 projects, through round three of the Safer Roads Program.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Of these 11 projects 5 are within the Port Stephens region.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Catherine Cusack said safety barriers, rumble strips and wide centrelines were some of the measures that would help keep motorists safe.

“We know living in regional NSW often means a lot more time spent on our roads – and this program is about making those roads as safe as possible,” Ms Cusack said.

“Every life matters, and that’s why we’re investing in life-saving measures across our road network to see that every motorist who sets off on a journey makes it home to their family and friends.”

New projects receiving funding during the next financial year include:

• $305,000 toward Pacific Highway, Tomago, to upgrade signage and install flexible roadside barriers through Saving Lives on Country Roads

• $165,000 toward Richardson Road and Grahamstown Road, Port Stephens, to install vehicle activated signs (VAS) and raised islands under Liveable and Safe Urban Communities

• $130,000 toward Nelson Bay Road, Williamtown, to upgrade signal displays and install vehicle activated signage (VAS).

Existing projects receiving additional funding during the next financial year include:

• $1.22 million toward Newline Road, Port Stephens, to install road shoulders, rumble strips, and curve alignment markers through Saving Lives on Country Roads

• $730,000 toward Pacific Highway and Bucketts Way intersection, Port Stephens, to install raised islands and upgrade the intersection to improve sight lines under Saving Lives on Country Roads

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said this latest round of funding would see 207 new projects commence, bringing the total to $258 million for work on 383 projects next financial year.

“These are projects designed to save lives. We are committed to reducing the state’s road toll and the measures we are investing in through this program will prevent the loss of more than 1500 lives and serious injuries on our roads over 15 years,” Mr Toole said.

The NSW Government’s Safer Roads Program is a five-year, $822 million program. More than $300 million has already spent over the last two years.

The Safer Roads Program comprises of the Saving Lives on Country Roads, and Liveable and Safe Urban Communities initiatives, which see targeted projects delivered for both the bush and city.