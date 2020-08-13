Robert Hunter’s Private Collection of Indigenous Art at Coffs Regional Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Regional Gallery will exhibit a private collection of 27 pieces of Indigenous art received as a generous donation.



The show, being held from 21 August to 17 October, features the work of more than 30 artists from Central Australia, the Kimberley and Arnhem Land.

The exhibition includes paintings by brothers Thomas and Walala Tjapaltjarri, who lived remotely and traditionally until the early 80’s, Nellie Marks Nakamarra, Phyllis Thomas, Tommy Carroll, Gracie Morton Pwerle, June Peters and many others.

The collection, from Robert and Janice Hunter, began in 2007 after Robert visited the Aboriginal Art Gallery in the Queen Victoria Building in Sydney.

He then started browsing and purchasing the artworks online.

The first piece he bought was by Stan Brumby and he was so impressed he bought two more.

“The works are a mixture of acrylic works and the ochre works from the Kimberley which arrive in their own special box,” said Mr Hunter.

Robert has learnt a lot about the artists and their artwork and is excited to be able to share his collection.

“The art reflects the cultural heritage and the multi-dimensional nature of culture and stories. Getting to know the artist and stories is fascinating.”

Robert says he doesn’t have a favourite and all the artworks are significant but pressed to highlight one piece he said Rain maker wandjina by artist Lily Karadada has ‘a particular style with lovely stories about her’.

“I have two: a small one from Perth and one from Kununnurra, acrylic on linen,” said Robert.

Cath Fogarty, Gallery Coordinator, told News Of The Area, “Art whether it’s from remote or urban communities, is an important vehicle for how you can tell a story, form connections and share knowledge.

We were greatly humbled by the generosity of Robert’s donation and it has us wondering what other treasures might exist in the community, just waiting to be revealed.”

By Sandra MOON