Ronald McDonald House Helping Families in Need

RONALD McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Northern NSW is hosting their first ever Raise Love-a-thon and is calling on the community to raise $50,000 for seriously ill children and their families.



Until 17 August, individuals, community groups and businesses can join the Raise Love-a-thon and help provide a home away from home for families in need.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact, restricting the charity’s ability to raise the vital funds needed to help keep families close together. So RMHC made the decision to move its annual Raise Love Ball online.

RMHC Northern NSW CEO, Ross Bingham, told News Of The Area, “Despite the constraints of COVID-19 he is excited to see the online event come together and provide ongoing support to those in need.

“The world around us is changing, but childhood illness doesn’t halt and RMHC have families that still need our help,” he said.

“Isolation, home-schooling, and the constant fear of infection isn’t new for families who need RMHC – it’s a way of life, often for months and even years while their child is seriously ill or injured.”

Parents of children who have had cancer understand lockdown more than many, because their families have lived through lockdowns.

One mother described having lived through three lockdowns.

Once while her child was on treatment and had a low immune system.

Next the swine flu hit, and they homeschooled for 5 months, she described this as “a necessary evil”.

As a parent she is looking anxiously at COVID-19 in the community.

It is a part of life for her family and others like hers in high risk categories – being careful – It’s in their DNA.

These families are on high alert.

It is a fact that many are more impacted by the pandemic than others – but we tend not to think about young people or cancer patients.

“That’s why we are looking beyond COVID-19 to create the Raise Love-a-thon event, which we hope will raise $50,000 to fund 370 nights at Ronald McDonald House,” he said.

The Raise Love-a-thon fundraiser will culminate in a live-streamed event on 17 August where the final tally will be revealed.

Ronald McDonald House Charities are 100% community owned and operated, so the assistance of the community is vital in providing sick children and their families the support they need.

Each year the organisation provides support to more than 6,000 families from across NSW, helping achieve the best outcomes for families by reducing the impact of their child’s illness.

Visit the Raise Love-a-thon website, bid in the online auction, or to make a much-needed donation towards Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Use the hashtag #RaiseLoveathon to get involved and help us provide support for sick kids and their families.

By Marian SAMPSON