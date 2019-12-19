Rotary Club of Myall Coast closes as at end of 2019

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AT a recent General Meeting of the Rotary Club of Myall Coast, the members voted to terminate the operations of the Club as at 31 December, 2019.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

President, Ian Mackenzie-Smith said, “Following a worldwide trend amongst service Clubs generally, the Club has been experiencing a steady loss in membership over the last few years.”

“Despite conducting membership drives, there has been no one to take up the challenge and join what has been an incredibly successful Service organisation.

“Since being chartered in 2003, the Club has received wonderful support from all of the Myall Coast Community and in return has put back over $250,000 into the many organisations that, in turn, serve that Community.”

The Club’s Youth Programs and their involvement with the four schools in the catchment area, have provided a valuable experience to the students, that will serve them well into the future.

“It has been a difficult and extremely sad decision to close the Club, but the membership numbers have dropped to the stage where there are simply not enough people to run the Club,” Mr Mackenzie-Smith told News Of The Area.

Ian said, “The Members, both past and present, are so grateful for the opportunity to serve the Community and to see what a difference “Service Above Self” can make.

“Our heartfelt thanks for your support over the years with the raffles we have run, with the Annual Book Sale and with all our many fund raising endeavours,” he said.

The travel raffle that the Club has been running recently sold out early and was drawn on Saturday 14 December at 10.30 at the Myall Quays Shopping Centre.

Proceeds from the Raffle are being distributed as follows:

$8,000 to the Drought Relief Appeal through the network of Rotary Clubs;

$2,000 to the Bush Fire Appeal through St Vincent de Paul;

$1,000 to the RSL Defence Care Suicide Prevention Appeal;

And to support for our local Community organisations.