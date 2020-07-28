Rotary Club of Salamander Bay New President Peter North Embracing New Normal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AT a very different changeover event the Rotary Club Of Salamander Bay handed its reins for the year to incoming President Peter North.



The breakfast was attended also by Area Governor Christine Walmsley, President Rotary Nelson Bay Liz Friend and Port Stephens Mayor, Ryan Palmer.

Peter North told News Of The Area, “Rotary International President Holger Knaak has set a fitting presidential theme for this year, known as Rotary Opens Opportunities.”

Peter acknowledges that COVID-19 has changed the way we live and how the club will move forward.

The members are working to think outside the square to allow them to continue to assist local charities.

“We need to embrace this change, this is an invitation for us all to seize the many opportunities, big and small, to enrich lives and the community we serve, and internationally where possible,” he said.

Peter has a vision of more young people calling our club home.

To achieve this he aims to create an experience that we all want to be part of.

He wants to introduce a mentoring program where new members have the support and guidance they need outside our regular meetings.

Importantly the club will keep its culture and remember to have fun and enjoy each other’s company.

As President Peter is delighted to have a firm date from Council for the long awaited beautification of the entry to the Bay Roundabout for October.

The club donated over $18,500 to various charities and organisations including the Kula Spirit, developing the Rotary Solar cases and the local RFS units that battled the 2019/2020 bush fires both locally and across the fire fronts.

Rotary like every other community service organisation will face new challenges and our community will continue to benefit from the careful planned support of clubs like the Rotary Club of Salamander Bay into the future.

If anyone in the community is interested in joining our Rotary Club please contact me via email (northpeter58@gmail.com to find out more information about our club.

By Marian SAMPSON