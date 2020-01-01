Rotary Myall Coast raffle drawn and some very excited people

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After a very successful raffle, Rotary Myall Coast was able to draw it early as a result of selling all the tickets much sooner than expected.



First Prize of an Open Order of $5,000 on Altitude Travel in Tea Gardens was won by a Central Coast family with ticket number 0018.

Mal Laybutt from Bensville was thrilled to receive the news and thought that a well deserved holiday in Fiji would fit the bill.

Second prize was won by local personality, Anne Rutter with ticket number 0164.

Anne’s Mum had bought the ticket for her and the large smart TV was a great Christmas present.

Third prize was won with ticket 0474 in the name of Dudley. The prize winner has been notified but the prize of a dinner for 2 at Mumms Seafood Restaurant is still to be claimed.

The raffle raised nearly $13,000 which had been distributed as follows:

$8,000 to the Drought Appeal; $2,000 to the Bushfire Appeal; $1,000 to the RSL Defence Care Suicide Prevention Appeal and the balance to go to our local Surf Life Saving Club here in Hawks Nest.

Club President, Ian Mackenzie-Smith said, “The support for the raffle from our local Community has been wonderful and has resulted in a lot of people who are doing it really tough at the moment, a little relief.”