Rugby Camp For Medowie Junior Marauders

TWO junior Medowie Marauder’s recently travelled to Armidale for the annual National Rugby Camp.



William McCulloch, 10 and George O’Meley, 11, spent four days at the intensive camp learning and developing their rugby union skills.

William told News Of The Area, “The best thing I learnt from the camp was correct tackling and meeting new people.”

He added, “ The most fun part was when we played bull rush.”

William’s Dad (Adam) said, ”The best thing from a Dad’s point of view was the respect the camp instructors were demonstrating to the young campers they were brilliant.”

The camp was created out of a need to provide intensive, high quality coaching to regional junior rugby players, with thousands of boys and girls attending over the last 20 years.

Supported by the NSW Waratahs and their development officers, campers are taught the same up-to-date strategies and techniques as the professional players.

George told News Of The Area, “It was a fun action packed camp with a great bunch of guys. “

George’s Dad (Rodney) said “The coaches were awesome, it was well run and organised and the kids got lots out of it. “

The Medowie and Districts Rugby Union Club would like to thank National Rugby Camps- Armidale on the opportunity they give to junior children in the sport of Rugby Union.

As 2020 season is Medowie & Districts Rugby Union Club’s 40th year, we are bringing back past and present players to help us celebrate.

We have an epic year ahead for our junior teams with Mini Marauders 3-5years up to Under 17s and everything in between. Junior training starts 11 February at Boyd Oval from 5pm and Senior Men’s and Women’s teams have started training on Tuesday nights from 6.30pm .

By Julie MCKIMM