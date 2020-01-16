Salamander Bay Recycle Centre Pledges $15K For Local RFS Brigades

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS fire season has seen unprecedented challenges faced by the NSW RFS across the state with resources stretched and personnel exhausted from its increased duration.



Now more than ever brigades are calling out for further assistance for new and upgraded equipment as the hotter and drier conditions look to continue into the future.

That’s why the Salamander Bay Recycle Centre have recently pledged $15,000 to be split between the Soldiers Point, Anna Bay and Fingal Bay brigades to help meet shortfalls in government funding for vital resources.

Gerard McClafferty, General Manager of Salamander Bay Recycle Centre, said that as the organisation was run by the community, for the community it was imperative to get behind the local RFS brigades.

“With all the fires affecting the many towns across the state it was important that we got behind and supported the essential services the RFS provide,” said Mr McClafferty.

“Not only do we need our brigades well equipped here at home, we also need them ready to help out other struggling communities in times of emergency.”

Daniel O’Meara, Captain of the Soldiers Point Brigade, said that the extra funds will come just in time to get prepared for the months and years ahead.

“We’ve had some damaged radio and communications gear from the last couple of months of being deployed and it will really help us out,” said Captain O’Meara.

“We only just got our main fire fighting truck back into the region before Christmas and it looks like we could be heading south to help around the Nowra region soon.”

Captain O’Meara emphasised that almost all crews across the state were “scraping the bottom of the barrel” and needed whatever support people could muster.

To donate to the NSW RFS head to https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade or visit your local brigade’s Facebook page.

By Mitch LEES