Salamander Bay Recycling Centre a Self Sustaining Enterprise To Add New COLA

IN our community there is a stalwart organisation; a not for profit that gives to other not for profits and supports actions within our community.



The Salamander Bay Recycling Centre is a shining example of a successful and self – sustaining community enterprise.

Every year residents deliver their unwanted goods to the centre which results in a staggering 2000 tonnes of recyclable material are diverted from landfill each year.

The centres volunteers and team members sort the goods, repair them andoffer them for sale in their shop, they also recycle scrap metal and batteries.

From the proceeds of these goods up to $50,000 is donated annually to local groups, charities and good causes.

The Salamander Bay Recycling Centre Board members and General Manager, Gerard McClafferty recently hosted an important onsite meeting with Port Stephens Council’s General Manager , Wayne Wallis, Councillor Sarah Smith, along with Greg Kable and Aaron Molloy.

Port Stephens Council provide great support to the Recycling centre activities and this annual meeting gave the visitors the opportunity to see important infrastructure improvements underway.

The centres new Chairman Ian Farnsworth told News Of The Area, “They inspected the site for a potential new Cola structure, to cover the drive through drop off site.”

“This new development would provide much needed shade and year-round protection for staff and volunteers as well as storage for donated items and stock,” he said.

The delegation also inspected the recently completed decommissioning shed which was specially designed to enable ongoing sorting of non-ferrous materials.

Formerly known within the centre as “Area 51” the refurbished area is bigger safer and more user friendly for the staff and volunteers.

“Importantly, the meeting was also the last hosted by the retiring Salamander Bay Recycling Chairman of the Board, Alan Cloke. Alan joined the Board in 2008 and took up the Chairmanship in 2010.”

“After a decade in the role, Alan decide to step back a little but will remain as a valuable board member,” he said.

The Salamander Bay Recycling Centre is located beside the Council Waste Transfer Facility in Salamander Bay and is open 7 days a week for donations and sales. See www.salamanderbayrecycling.org.au

By Marian SAMPSON