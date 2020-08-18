Sandy Tawa Nelson Bay Croquet Club Wins NSW Bronze Brooch

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Sandy Tawa Wins NSW Bronze Brooch.

 

THE NSW Bronze Brooch, for players in NSW with a handicap between 7 and 10, was held at Cheltenham Croquet Club, 10th-12th August 2020.

Port Stephens Sandy Tawa, representing Nelson Bay Croquet Club, was the winner, being undefeated in the competition.

Ms Tawa won ten games in the qualifying round-robin before beating Penny Paterson of Mosman Croquet Club 7-5 in the semi-final, and Dianne Bonnitcha of Sutherland Croquet Club 7-5 in the final.

Congratulations Sandy on a terrific result for not only your Cuib, but for Port Stephens.

 

By David WILSON

 

Dianne Bonnitcha (Sutherland), Penny Paterson (Mosman), Denise Howarth (Mosman), Sandy Tawa (Nelson Bay), David Knott (Nowra) and Michael Morton-Evans (Mosman).

Leave a Reply

Top