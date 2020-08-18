Sandy Tawa Nelson Bay Croquet Club Wins NSW Bronze Brooch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Bronze Brooch, for players in NSW with a handicap between 7 and 10, was held at Cheltenham Croquet Club, 10th-12th August 2020.

Port Stephens Sandy Tawa, representing Nelson Bay Croquet Club, was the winner, being undefeated in the competition.

Ms Tawa won ten games in the qualifying round-robin before beating Penny Paterson of Mosman Croquet Club 7-5 in the semi-final, and Dianne Bonnitcha of Sutherland Croquet Club 7-5 in the final.

Congratulations Sandy on a terrific result for not only your Cuib, but for Port Stephens.

By David WILSON