Second permanent Police for Tilligerry beat with appointment of Constable Luke Withers

THE appointment of Constable Luke Withers as a permanent officer based at Lemon Tree Passage guarantees more effective policing in Tilligerry.



Speaking of the appointment, Senior Constable Peter Boys said that there would most likely be an officer on duty at any given time.

“Under the ‘re-engineering’ structure, we can be called away on an ‘as needs’ basis but the doubling of the permanent staff will mean a much better service for local residents,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Constable Boys has some advice for residents during the holiday period, “Keep your properties locked up and windows secure during daytime and at night as break-and-enter crime rises during this time.”

He also requested residents to report suspicious behaviour in and around bushland as nuisance bushfires seem to erupt during the school holidays.

Senior Constable Boys urged motorists to travel slowly over the new roadworks at ‘Dead Man’s Corner’ near the water treatment plant.

Another problem has been young ‘hoons’ in the old parachute drop zone beside the Oyster Cove road and the RAAF firing range at Salt Ash.

“We will be patrolling these areas,” Senior Constable Boys said.

“There are very heavy fines for unlicensed drivers, unregistered vehicles and underage drivers trespassing on these lands,” he added.