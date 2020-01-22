0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deborah Sinclair started playing in a duo called Fire and Ice in 1988, playing various venues around Newcastle and the Hunter Valley regions.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

The duo played in several venues around Sydney, extensively around N.S.W., international venues such as Vanuatu and two cruises on an international cruise line.

Deborah plays all styles of music ranging from 60s rock and roll, classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s through to the top 40 hits of today.

She plays keyboard with very professional sequenced backing creating versatility for all varieties of venues and audiences.

She is a consummate entertainer who absolutely loves what she does and therefore involves herself with the audience on all levels, creating a fun and participative atmosphere.

Predominantly, the music she plays is Contemporary with some Blues and Jazz thrown in for variety. She has a talent for reading her crowd and playing what the people want.

Her repertoire is extensive and she is able to cater for everything from dinner music to dance venues. Deborah has a very professional approach to her music and is unwaveringly reliable.

See Deborah Sinclair at Club Lemon Tree on Sunday 26 January.