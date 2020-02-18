Self Help Slimmer Club in Tea Gardens, Twelve years on

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SELF Help Slimmers Club formed here in Tea Gardens twelve years ago with Ellen Foulstone and Sandra Meade still very much involved with running the Club today.



“During the years our numbers have fluctuated as have our weights we are not a miracle group but we are here to support each other swapping recipes, talking about food labels and portion control, we encourage homing pigeons when things get bad, ” Ellen Foulstone said.

Sandra Meade told News Of The Area, “Everyone is welcome we have both men and women join the group, at the weekly weigh-in we have had some great success stories over the years with substantial weight losses.”

Both Ellen and Sandra agreed, “The key to success is portion control, exercise and leading a happy and healthy life, it’s not easy to lose weight remember you didn’t gain all your weight in one day so you won’t lose it in one day either, be patient with yourself.”

The Self Help Slimmers Club meets at the local Country Club in Tea Gardens at five o’clock on a Thursday night and also holds functions throughout the year.

By Sandra CLARK