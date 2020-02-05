Seniors Week event at St Andrews Anglican Church Tea Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Following last year’s successful Ageing with Grace seminar, St Andrews Anglican Church Tea Gardens are holding a similar event during NSW Seniors Week 2020 on Saturday 15 February 9.00am to 1.30pm.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Revd. Peter Adkins said, “The aim of the day is to serve our whole community by offering practical information to help people’s quality of life in their senior years.”

Suggestions from last year’s seminar indicated people wanted advice about wills and also about the changing nature of relationships in senior years.

Speakers who are experts in their fields will be addressing both those topics as well as others speaking on recognising serious health issues, engaging in meaningful activity in senior years and themes of hope and faith.

It will also be helpful for those who care for an older person.

Admission is free and lunch is included.

“As we have one of the oldest age demographics here in Tea Gardens we wanted to contribute to the community as part of Seniors Week with this event also being available to the wider community,” Revd. Adkins said.

To book email: standrewsoffice4@bigpond.com or leave a message ph. 4997 1869.

By Sandra CLARK