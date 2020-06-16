Shifting Sands Reveal Military Relics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PRESERVING all aspects of the history of our region, indigenous, post settlement and military is important to many Port Stephens residents.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The Tomaree Headland Heritage Group has been formed and has a keen interest in preserving local historical assets, particularly those relating to the Worimi nation and the military role the region and the headland played during WWII.

The Stockton sand dunes have played a role in the military history of the area, being used as a training ground for troops and were strongly fortified with tank traps during the period.

The dunes were used for training bombing runs.

Stockton Bight was also the site of the 1954 Stockton Bight Military Disaster where on 8 March, 1954, one of Australia’s worst peacetime disasters happened off Morna Point NSW.

In the early hours of the morning the convoy of 19 amphibious vehicles, tanks left Newcastle travelling along Stockton Bight towards the ominously named “Cemetery Point”.

184 regular army men, CMF and national servicemen were hit by a squall.

Swamped vehicles capsized or nosedived into the deep waters of Stockton Bight.

Two lives were confirmed lost and one, Robert Alan Blackie was missing after the event.

Our region continues to suffer from severe weather events and these move the Stockton sands.

The shifting sands of Stockton move north at a rate of around 4m annually, recently they uncovered dangerous and interesting pieces of our history.

At Anna Bay these wrecked tanks were found along with ordinance that has been disposed of in a controlled manner.

Ron Swan past Mayor of Port Stephens of Swan Security told News Of The Area, “The wreckage is probably from an old bombing run, it appears that there are tanks and other vehicles that were hit.”

He believes that this debris is a valuable part of the regions’ heritage and may be worth preserving.

President of the Tomaree Business Chamber Leah Anderson said, “This is very timely, given the Tomaree Headland proposed project with the museum and the proposed interpretation of WWII relics at the headland.

“Add to that what they may find after they keep tunneling at Fly Point – We have some amazing history around here!” she said.

Anderson believes that this could prove good for tourism and the economy in the area.

This is not the first time ordinance has been found recently a man removed ordinance which later exploded in Anna Bay and a dog retrieved a mortar and presented it to its owners in 2017.

The site is secured for the safety of the public.

The beach potentially has much more hidden ordinance.

By Marian SAMPSON