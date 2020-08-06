Sikandarabad Winds Back The Clock in Coffs Harbour Gold Cup Win

JOCKEY Aaron Bullock was confident his mount was going to win the Coffs Harbour Gold Cup before the field had even hit the final turn.
“Coming to the corner I actually had to ask him to wait. It’s not often you can do that on horses like this,” Bullock said.
“But it was a good win in the end.”
A horse with Sikandarabad’s pedigree rarely finds itself racing in Coffs Harbour.
When the eight-year-old was in the David Hayes stable after initially racing in Ireland, the Dr Fong gelding claimed a win at Listed level as well as finishing third in a Group 1 Metropolitan and fourth in a Group 1 Toorak Handicap.
“I think class prevailed there,” the jockey said of the finish.
Battling up the straight with pre-race favourite The Academy, Sikandarabad found something extra to finish two lengths in front of a fast finishing The Kingdom and The Academy who stuck on near the fence.
Trainer Sam Kavanagh purchased the winner from the Hayes team for $100,000.
The $76,500 prize for winning the Gold Cup shows that it’s quickly turning into a prudent investment.
“At his best he’s a very good horse and I’m really thrilled with how he’s been going since he arrived in the stables and just that change in environment has given him a bit of a freshen up,” Kavanagh said.
“It’s just a huge thrill to win a race like this.”
A crowd of more than 500 people was trackside in a period where social distancing is vital for the sport to continue.
Kavangah said the coronavirus might mean a better spring than first planned for Sikandarabad.
“In a normal spring year I’d say he’d struggle to get to the top races as age is catching up with him,” he said.
“But in a COVID year a lot of horses won’t travel so we’ll probably nominate him in the Epsom and the Metropolitan.”
The next goal is the Group 3 Premiers Cup to be run at Rosehill on August 29.
By Brad GREENSHIELDS