SOLDIERS POINT FAMILIES SET TO BENEFIT WITH $150K FOR NEW PLAYGROUND AND PARK FURNITURE

Spencer Park in Soldiers Point is set to be overhauled with the Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter, Catherine Cusack today announcing funding to the tune of $153,750 for Port Stephens Council.



Ms Cusack said the grant from the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund, will see Spencer Park receive a brand-new playground and park furniture, essential to improving the health and wellbeing of the Soldiers Point community.

“The new playground will be designed and constructed in accordance with the NSW Government’s, ‘Everyone Can Play’ guidelines, aimed at including everyone in the community regardless of age, ability or cultural background,” said Ms Cusack.

Port Stephens East Ward Councillor Jaimie Abbott said it was fantastic news for the local area and thanked the NSW Government for continuing to support initiatives that include everyone in the community.

“In June 2018, I was thankful to secure $12,000 in NSW Government funding to fence the new playground in Shoal Bay, enabling children of all abilities to play safely, giving their parents and carers some piece of mind,” said Cr Abbott.

“I’m so grateful for this funding and I know this will make a real and significant difference to many families and kids in the Soldiers Point area.”

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer welcomed the announcement and said the funding for Spencer Park will help to continue enriching the lives of all Port Stephens residents.

“Best of all, this playground will be built to the NSW Government’s ‘Everyone Can Play’ guidelines, ensuring we continue to create fun, interactive and inclusive spaces for all children in our community,” said Mayor Palmer.

“This is the fourth Stronger Country Communities Fund grant we have received in as many weeks and I want to thank the NSW Government for continuing to support Port Stephens.”

Ms Cusack said she was thrilled that Port Stephens Council and community organisations like the Police Citizens Youth Club and Nelson Bay Rugby Club had been successful in a range of grant applications under the Stronger Country Communities Fund, totaling $1.05 million in Port Stephens.

The $400 million Stronger Country Communities Fund is part of the NSW Government’s $1.7 billion Regional Growth Fund, which is being invested in local programs and infrastructure that improve the lives of people living in regional NSW.