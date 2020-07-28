Southern Cross University Coffs Harbour sticking with online classes as well as Click and Collect at the library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOUTHERN Cross University Coffs Harbour Education Campus Library remains open as classes continue to operate online through to next year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The library has reduced capacity, strict health and safety measures in place and a Click and Collect service.

A collaborative library space has helped staff to adapt to the changes due to COVID-19 according to Robbie McFarlane, Library Manager at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus.

“As well as Southern Cross University students, we have TAFE students and Senior College High School students.”

“The library has staff from all three sectors, and we work together to provide the best service to all of our students,” Mr McFarlane said.

“The students have adapted well themselves to the expectations in the library and are more than happy to work with us and use the space safely.”

”We’ve re-arranged furniture and provided signage to facilitate social distancing and of course there’s plenty of hand sanitiser and wipes to clean workspaces.”

Mr McFarlane told Coffs Coast News Of The Area, “We’re in this together, and so we all need to work together.

That’s something we do well here in Coffs.”

Classes however for this term and Session 3, running from October to February, will remain online.

Additionally, all graduation ceremonies, which normally attract hundreds of people, have been cancelled until further notice.

Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker said the decisions reflect the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Victoria and concerning spikes in New South Wales that have developed recently.

“We are continuing to maintain our teaching and other operational activities with an abundance of caution until such time that the COVID situation shows signs of easing,” Professor Shoemaker said.

“I understand what a challenge this is for students and staff colleagues. I thank them for their ongoing patience to help us get through a situation that is volatile and changing day-by-day,” he said.

“At the same time, I am delighted to note the extremely high levels of student satisfaction with the quality of our online offerings in Session 1.”

Even though COVID-19 restrictions continue, the University has been given a boost with a 35% increase in student enrolments for Session 2.

By Sandra MOON