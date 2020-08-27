Spring Made With Love Markets back on in time for Father’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH so many of our beloved local events being cancelled this year, it comes as terrific news that the Spring Made with Love Market is going ahead.



This is the first physical market since February, following the May market being moved online.

Now, with a COVID Plan in place, stallholders and customers are excited they can shop at the biggest handmade market in the region.

“Stallholders are thrilled, and customers can’t wait. So many people are looking forward to Sunday’s market,” said Ms Alison Paul, founder of the markets.

“I started the market after seeing a local Mum’s post on Facebook about having a stall at the Narranga School Fete in late 2010 and I thought wouldn’t it be good to have all these cute handmade stuff in one place?

“So I mentioned it to my friend, Cathy Parker, who used to run Tabatinga and we had the first market there with about 20 stallholders. That was ten years ago.”

There is a cap on visitor numbers as well as specified entry and exit points, but Ms Paul is confident the market will be a success with everyone doing the right thing.

“The most important thing is social distancing,” she said.

“I’m encouraging people to allow more time at the market and be patient-but also to delay their visit to after midday when the market usually quietens down.”

With over 100 stallholders booked at Sunday’s market visitors will not only find unique and quality handmade items, but will be supporting local families by purchasing directly from the maker.

Everything is handmade or created and includes: gourmet foods, soaps, toys, gorgeous baby and kids clothing, candles, fantastic jewellery, woodwork, artwork, hair accessories, cards, furniture, even face masks and much more.

“The handmade community is just amazing.

“There is so much talent here and so much love put into each and every item.

“There’ll even be something for Dad for Father’s Day!” said Ms Paul.

The market is on this Sunday, 30 August from 9am -2pm on the Level 1 Carpark at Park Beach Plaza. Visit www.madewithlovemarkets.com to find out more.

By Sandra MOON