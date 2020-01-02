St Joseph’s Primary School Knitting Club present Bulahdelah Ambulance Station Manager with Trauma Bunnies for Paediatric Patients

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STUDENTS at St Joseph’s Primary School Bulahdelah have had their knitting needles out and have made Trauma Bunnies for the team at Bulahdelah Ambulance station to give to their paediatric patients.



Recently some of the Knitting Club Members presented their Trauma Bunnies to Matt Clark the Bulahdelah Ambulance Station Manager.

The Trauma Bunnies are used as an emotional calming toy for children who are being attended to by ambulance officers.

This is the second item our knitters have produced following on from their production of a rug for the Wrap With Love organisation.

The Knitting Club is guided by School volunteer Jan Peeters who works with the members of the knitting club weekly.

School Principal Glen Rooke told News Of The Area, “Club members Corban, Josie and Savannah have already spoken of looking forward to identifying the next cause to knit towards.

“The students of St Josephs not only enjoyed presenting the Trauma Bunnies but enjoyed seeing first hand the ambulance vehicle which Matt showed to them during his visit, he also explain the capabilities and services that the ambulance service provides for the community,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON