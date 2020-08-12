State Government Certifies Stockton Coastal Management Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE City of Newcastle’s long-term plan to manage erosion along Stockton’s coastline has been certified by the State Government.



This has been welcomed by Council and the community.

The certification of the Coastal Management Plan (CPM) will see work begin on implementing the approved actions, including $4 million towards a sand nourishment program as well as the construction of essential infrastructure to prevent further erosion and risk to public and private assets.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the certification was the result of the immense effort of City of Newcastle staff and the community to work together on an outcome that met with the support of all relevant government agencies.

“The collaboration between City of Newcastle staff, the Stockton Community Liaison Group, agency stakeholders and the NSW Government has been essential during the preparation of the CMP,” the Lord Mayor said.

“Our shared passion and dedication to achieving a positive future for Stockton has enabled the timely development of this long-term solution for coastal erosion, which has mass sand nourishment at its core, and I thank all those involved for their commitment and genuine, cooperative approach.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with the NSW Government on addressing coastal hazards at Stockton Beach through this process and thank Minister Shelley Hancock for her continued support, and the Deputy Premier John Barilaro for his ongoing work in establishing the Stockton Beach Taskforce.”

The CMP proposes a mix of immediate and longer-term measures to replenish the heavily eroded beach and protect Stockton’s coastal assets.

Longer-term actions under the Stockton CMP include a mass offshore marine sand nourishment campaign of 2.4 million cubic metres and an ongoing 10-year maintenance program to provide the necessary protection for Stockton.

The Deputy Premier’s Stockton Beach Taskforce and the State Government will explore all opportunities to source sand for the mass offshore beach nourishment that is affordable and suitable.

Keith Craig Craig who has a Masters Of Environmental Science and represents the Stockton Community Action Group (SCAG) told News Of The Area, “Stockton Beach erosion is something we have been working on getting a solution to since the 1990’s.

“The process is moving ahead, currently residents have no access to the beach due to the erosion.”

He believes the long term action now of an immediate terrestrial sand nourishment followed by a major nourishment program of sand mined offshore and an annual top up of sand will see a vast improvement to the beach.

By Marian SAMPSON