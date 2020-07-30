State Titles signal beginning of a Festival of surf in Coffs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Wednesday will see the first siren rung on the 2020 NSW Woolworths Junior Shortboard State Titles.

The breaks at Macauleys and Park Beach will be the scene where the hottest under-16 and under-18 talent in the state will be vying for glory.

Almost 300 surfers will be competing in the boys and girls divisions with local surfers such as Carly Shanahan, Rosie Smart, Bonnie Hills, Bella Morrison, Hunter Winkler Dayne Peel, Riley Smidt and Zac Knott flying the Coffs Coast flag.

Lee Winkler, president of the Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club, said he hopes the locals can do really well and maybe qualify to be part of the NSW Surfmasters Team to compete at the Australian Surf Championship to be held in Port Macquarie later in the year.

“All of the kids are good, clean living kids who live for their surfing,” Winkler said.

“Between the three Boardriders clubs we’ve got here, there are some great mentors for them and their families are really supportive as well.”

The Shortboard Titles signal the beginning of a glut of events to be held on Coffs Harbour’s renowned surf breaks.

Once the Junior Shortboard is finished it’s straight into the High School State Titles to be held on 11 and 12 August.

The Grom Comp will again be returning to Coffs Harbour this year, this time at the end of September.

The end of November will see some star quality taking to our local waves.

The Northern NSW qualifier of the nudie Australian Boardriders Battle will be held on 28 November with the top three teams advancing to the national final.

This will be followed on the 29th and 30th by a leg of the newly announced 2020 Australian Open of Surfing Tour.

“They’ll be coming here from left, right and centre,” Winkler said.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS