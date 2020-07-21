Stockton Bowling Club results by Dave Burnett

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Stockton Bowling Club

THE The Final of the Club Minor Singles was finally played on Sunday 11th July after a long delay due to the Covid virus, and in a close and entertaining game John (Redrocks) McCartney prevailed over Ross Wright by the narrow margin of 31 – 28 shots. The players were applauded by the many spectators in attendance.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The First Round of the Club Major Singles was played on Saturday 18th July and the results here were: S.Brown 31 d M.Hoye 17, G.Ferguson 31 d P.Darr 17, D.Lewis 31 d R.Cue 30, J.Price 31 d D.Ward 17, W.Berrigan 31 d P.Wilson 21, R.Hadley 31 D.Phillips 16, L.Payne 31 d R.Wright 21, J.McCartney 31 d K.Wagner 26, T.Smith 31 d J.Fibbins 25, C.Firkin 31 d S.McDonald 13, W.Smith 31 d T.Smith 22, T.Baker 31 d D.Tinsley 19, B.Hitchcock 31 d M.Smith 19, L.Harmer 31 d P.Walsh 27, R.Berlin 31 d N.Raphael 14, W.Eshman wof.

The 2nd Round of the Club Major Singles was played on Sunday 19th July and results were: G.Ferguson 31 d S.Brown 24, J.Price 31 d D.Lewis 17, R.Hadley 31 d W.Berrigan 20, L.Payne 31 d J.McCartney 14, C.Firkin 31 d T.Smith 23, W.Smith 31 d W.Eshman 14, B.Hitchcock 31 d T.Baker 24, L.Harmer 31 d R.Berlin 17. The Qtr. Finals and Semi-Finals will be played next week end 26th-27th July. Jack High PO.

By Dave BURNETT