Studio 2324 Enrollment day is Wednesday 29 January 3.00 – 6.00 pm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OVER the past 27 years, Studio 2324 has become a mecca for dance training and has trained thousands of students across the region, many who have gone on to have professional careers both domestically and overseas.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Principal Karen Suttie is an RAD Registered Teacher and is also an RAD Examiner and Tutor. All faculty members are accredited within their specialist field and they all share a passionate for dance.

“Studio 2324 offers many programs that cater to everyone from 2 years to adults,” Ms Suttie told News Of The Area.

“The most popular is the new “Ready Set Dance” program for Pre-Schoolers as seen on Nickelodeon Jnr. But it’s not all about the young ones, they also run classes for adults including Jazz, Tap and the “Silver Swans” Ballet class designed for the over 55’s which is great exercise for men and women,” she said.

The latest innovative program to be launched in 2020 is “Acrobatic Arts”. Students learn through safe and effective progressions – Flexibility, Strength, Balancing, Limbering and Tumbling to enhance their dance skillset.

Other genres offered are RAD Ballet, LGTDA Tap, Jazz, Musical Theatre, Contemporary and PBT (an innovative muscle memory training program).

If you are looking to join a family friendly dance school that will enable your child to grow as a dancer and make lifelong friends then Studio 2324 is for you. Enrollment day is Wednesday 29 January 3.00 – 6.00 pm.