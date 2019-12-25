Sundown Cinema Set To Light Up The Shores Of Port Stephens This Summer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE shores and suburbs of Port Stephens are set for a summer of entertainment in 2020 with Sundown Cinema looking to begin showing open-air screenings of some family inspired film classics.



Sundown Cinema will be working with Port Stephens Council, local community groups and charities to deliver all-age events that will be sure to draw crowds from across the Peninsula and beyond.

James Lord, Medowie resident and owner of Sundown Cinema has recently moved the business from Launceston in Tasmania where it has been established for decades.

“My family and I have recently relocated our business here in Port Stephens and will be working with council and various groups on local festivals and charity events in the new year,” said Mr Lord.

“We really want to ensure a family friendly atmosphere where we can get people along, they can throw out a picnic blanket and pillows and relax for an evening under the stars.”

The outdoor cinema will also include services for hearing and visually impaired moviegoers so that everyone can enjoy the experience.

Council are looking to utilise Fly Point Amphitheatre at Nelson Bay and Boyd Oval at Medowie as sites for the cinema in 2020.

More information on upcoming events can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Sundowncinemansw/ and by checking Port Stephens Council events pages.

By Mitch LEES