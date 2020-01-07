Surf Safety Gone To The Dogs As Pupper Rescued At Morna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH a scorching start to the summer in Port Stephens there’s been plenty of visitors hitting the shores and waterways to ease the tension.



As always surf safety and awareness is paramount with lifeguards urging beachgoers to check conditions and stay well between the red and yellow flags.

But, on New Years Eve as the sun started to set and the festivities ramped up one hyped pup ignored Surf Life Saving advice and hit the line-up at Morna, Anna Bay and became stuck in a rip.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Officers were called to assist but the keen tube-pig was eventually rescued by onlookers who paddled out to retrieve him.

The dog was in good spirits and even kicked away from his would be rescuers to reach the sand first to reunite with his subordinate handlers.

Remember to always paddle between the flags.

By Mitch LEES