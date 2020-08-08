Surfers Prove Stars Of The Waves at Surfmasters Titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SOME of the Coffs Coast’s seasoned veterans of the surf covered themselves in glory over the past week at the NSW Surfmasters Titles.

Three locals reached the finals at Boomerang Beach where they shone throughout the event, surfing in punchy three-to-four foot righthanders.

Lyle Elder from Moonee Beach finished runner-up in the Over-60s division. Also finishing runner-up was Korora’s Ricky Grimson in the Over-50s division.

Meanwhile there’s plenty of young talent on show in Coffs Harbour this week.

Wednesday saw the start of the 2020 NSW Woolworths Junior Shortboard Titles with almost 300 surfers in the under-16 and under-18 age divisions vying for a state title.

The event continues until the finals are held on Monday.

There’ll be no rest though as Tuesday and Wednesday will see the High School State Titles held on our breaks.