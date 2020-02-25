Sydney Artist Mulga Assist in Irrawang High Mural

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STUDENTS from Irrawang High School had a special opportunity last week helping Sydney artist, Mulga create a new mural in their art block.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

The contact began last year when students asked for his assistance with a research project.

To ensure the mural went ahead, students conducted a fundraising campaign holding their 2019 mid-year art exhibition with student artworks for sale and chocolate fundraising.

Art Teacher, Kassandra Bangle, told News Of The Area, “The subject matter was an easy request for us, having seen Mulga’s koalas in his instagram feed we knew the resemblance between his koalas and PBL Pete (our school’s Positive Behaviour for Learning mascot) was too strong to overlook.”

“The dolphin was our way of acknowledging the strong history of Worimi culture in our area (the dolphin being a totem for the area).”

Seven Year 8 helpers were selected from students who had shown a strong level of engagement with our Mulga inspired portraiture unit last year and also sustained work ethic to learning in the Visual Arts.

One Year 7 student was selected based on his overwhelming start to learning in Visual Arts this year.

Year 8 student, Toby Ruhl, spoke to News Of The Area and said, “It was inspiring to work with him (mulga) and an amazing opportunity.”

“I learnt how important layering is to finish artwork.”

He added, “Mulga really let us do most of it ourselves, he was friendly and explained what we were meant to do.”

Throughout the mural day, students were lucky to work closely with Mulga, gain some inspiration to consider creative pathways from their experience with such a humble and accomplished Australian artist.

The mural will allow students to be able to investigate and analyse a large scale work of art in close proximity and understand Mulga’s artmaking practice.

By Julie MCKIMM