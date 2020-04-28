Tanilba Golf Club up and hitting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIKE last week’s story about Nelson Bay Golf Club; Tanilba Golf Club are certainly not bunkering down to weather the COVID–19 storm.



The Club is up and running but has strict rules to comply with to minimise personal contact; So seriously do they take their responsibility, that those who break the strict protocol will be confronted by the police and disqualified from the course.

Only residents of Port Stephens will be allowed to play. Proof of residence will be needed.

Still interested in a game? Here are the rules:

• Only one customer is permitted in the pro shop at a time. Payment of green fees are via Pay wave or Eftpos. Cash is unacceptable.

• A maximum of two players per group.

• Only one person per cart.

• Only one golf bag per cart.

For competition players the rules have been modified to minimise possible viral transfer. Scorecards are only to be marked by the player, signed and put in a box at the pro shop. The flagstick is not to be touched. Hole depths will be shallow to make ball removal easier. Rakes have been removed from bunkers and the practice green has been closed. Sand buckets have been removed.

The Club board of directors apologises for any inconvenience and assures members and visitors that these measures will only be in place until the public health authorities deem that the COVID–19 threat no longer exists.