LOCAL sailors did well at Tanilba Sailing Club’s Big Boat Regatta held over the weekend of 15 –16 February, in the waters off Tanilba /Mallabula.



The F18 section was taken out by Nathan and Daniel Van Kerckhof from Tanilba with Brett White and Eathan Mc Ayliffe triumphing in the non spinnaker 18s. The mixed cat champions were John and Bronte Forbes.

Seven races were decided over the weekend in at times light, fluky southerly winds. Skippers were able to discard their worst individual result in determining the final point score.

Competitors travelled from as far afield as Canberra, Toukley, Palm Beach, Queens Lake, Mannering Park, Kurnell and Wallerewang. Thirty boats took part.

The regatta would not be possible without the support of Coastal Real Estate and Harken Chandlery.

Tanilba Sailing Club is very much a family oriented club with young beginner sailors most welcome to learn the ropes from the more experienced seniors.