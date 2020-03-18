Taurie Lalor Port Stephens Woman Of The Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOMEN deliver community on a different level and this is no exception in Port Stephens where a unique women’s group has come together to support women going through treatment for breast cancer.



The Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group was formed at the beginning of the century to meet the needs of women in the region that were sadly not being met.

This year the Port Stephens Woman of the Year is Taurie Lalor who has served as president of the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Services for 10 years.

The local `grass roots’ group is self-funded and provides assistance to residents on the Tomaree Peninsula who are Breast Cancer patients.

All of the groups services are provided free to the patients; all costs are covered via our fundraising and generous donations from local businesses and residents.

Volunteers drive women undergoing treatment from Tomaree Peninsula to services in both Newcastle and Maitland.

Taurie Lalor told News Of The Area, “I’m very honoured to accept the award on behalf of all the volunteers past and present that have worked so hard.”

To date the service has looked after over 300 women and 2 men.

“Too many of the women have been under 50.

Treatment is particularly difficult for single women who are in a position where they can’t work.

“We do give support to get them through that period, we make it a bit easier, in some cases we organise for lawns to be mown.”

“If you are really sick and the house isn’t clean it brings you down, so the service helps to keep the environment of those undergoing treatment better through house cleaning and garden maintenance.

“We also fund special treats – it might be a meal at a special restaurant or a night out,” she said.

Taurie is proud of her achievements as president and has now handed the baton on in the interests of creating a sustainable organisation that will continue to support women on the Tomaree Peninsula for many years to come.

The group is about to hold it’s annual golf day on March 24 at Nelson Bay Golf Club.

By Marian SAMPSON