Tea Garden Aqua Aerobics for Bushfire crisis

LEON Bobako has been conducting Aqua Aerobic classes in the Tea Gardens pool for 10 years now but last Saturday 18 January’s group was really special.



Everyone in the pool was there for fitness and for giving.

Giving because Leon had decided to make a contribution, a way of helping with the bushfire crisis, the best way he knew how and in kind donated all proceeds from the morning class to the Pindimar/ Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade.

Leon said,” It is really heartfelt, the Aqua Aerobics fitness group made this donation possible.”

In total, funds raised by the group totalled $672.00.

By Sandra CLARK