Tea Gardens Galleries in the Gardens Cool Summer Exhibition Opening night

THE ‘hot’ social event in Tea Gardens was the Cool Summer Exhibition opening last Friday night.



The Gallery and its breezy garden were overflowing with art lovers, local supporters and visitors enjoying this annual event by the not-for-profit community art group, Galleries in the Gardens (GIG).

Selling like hotcakes were the latest works by GIG artists, created to the theme ‘In The Wild’.

“Our artists really excelled in producing not just really top-quality works for this exhibition but such diversity too – I think the theme really resonated with everyone,” said Lesly Stevenson, GIG’s President.

“All night we received compliments – from the artwork quality to the incredible atmosphere at The Gallery – it was such a happy, uplifting occasion.”

Guests came from far and wide including GIG’s immediate past president and secretary Trevor and Cheryl Cook.

Down for a quick visit from Noosa, Trevor officially opened the exhibition with his trademark humour.

GIG’s fund-raising raffle for Wildlife In Need of Care (WINC) was also very popular, and continues until 31 January.

Prizes include a magnificent painting by Emilie Tseronis and an overflowing giant gourmet hamper of delicious deli delights and an antique silver platter.

“WINC is desperate for funds during this extraordinary fire season. We encourage everyone to buy some raffle tickets – you’ve got to be in it to win it,” said Lesly.

Cool Summer Art Exhibition concludes 31 January. It’s at The Gallery, 10am – 6pm six days (closed Tuesdays), 81 Marine Drive Tea Gardens. Entry is free and wheelchair-friendly.